May 14 (UPI) -- Married at First Sight alum Jamie Otis is a mom of two.

The 33-year-old television personality and her husband, Doug Hehner, welcomed their second child, son Douglas Hayes, on Wednesday.

Otis confirmed the news in a post on Instagram.

"He's HERE! And he's clearly a very good listener! We served him his eviction notice and within 24 hours he vacated the premises," the star wrote.

"I want to thank YOU from the bottom of my heart for all the prayers, positive vibes, & sticky baby dust you sent me throughout my pregnancy with @babyboyhehner," she added. "And all that positive energy sprinkled out into the universe WORKED! He's snuggling on my chest perfectly calm & content as I write this caption to you!"

Hehner praised Otis in a post on his own account.

"So proud of @jamieotis for how unbelievably brave, amazing, determined, and loving she was today! It was an intense but somewhat magical day of bringing Hayes Douglas Hehner into the world, less than 6 ft from our bed," he wrote.

Hehner said baby Douglas resembles the couple's 2-year-old daughter, Henley Grace.

"The resemblance to @henleygracehehner is crazy, but more importantly, baby and mom are doing amazing & perfectly healthy," he said.

Otis and Hehner announced in September that they were expecting again after experiencing two miscarriages and fertility struggles.

"We went to the fertility specialist and found out WE ARE PREGNANT!!! I cannot even believe it! ...after 18 long, painful months, two lesses and negative after negative on the pregnancy tests we are *finally* pregnant again!" Otis said on Instagram.

The couple announced in November that they were expecting a baby boy.

"We are over the moon excited for our newest little edition," the pair said.

Otis and Hehner met in Season 1 of the Lifetime series Married at First Sight, which pairs couples who have agreed to marry when they first meet. The couple married in 2014.