May 14 (UPI) -- Dancing with the Stars pro Lindsay Arnold is going to be a mom.

The 26-year-old professional dancer and television personality is expecting her first child with her husband, Samuel Cusick.

Arnold announced the news in an Instagram post Wednesday. She shared photos of Cusick embracing and kissing her as she holds up a sonogram for the camera.

"Ohhhhhh baby," Arnold captioned the post. "Mom and Dad love you already #November2020 #pregnant #pregnancyannouncement."

Dancing with the Stars alum Karina Smirnoff, model and former DWTS contestant Sailor Brinkley-Cook and singer Lauren Alaina were among those to congratulate Arnold in the comments.

"Oh honey! This is sooooo awesome! Congratulations!!!! Love you!!!! You will be an incredible momma!!! #gorgeousmomtobe," Smirnoff wrote.

"I had a feeling this was the news!!!!!!!!!! Sooo sooo happy for you guys!!!!!!! You're gonna be the best mama!!!!!" Brinkley-Cook said.

Arnold and Cusick, her high school sweetheart, married in June 2015. Arnold voiced her love for Cusick on Instagram on his 26th birthday in April.

"My favorite person in the whole world turned 26 yesterday," the star wrote. "I love my adventurous, competitive, thrill seeking hubby who makes my life so exciting and full of happiness."

"This is the 11th birthday of Sams that I have been a part of and I cannot wait for infinity more days celebrating my best friend," she added.

Arnold has competed as a pro in nine seasons of Dancing with the Stars. She was most recently paired with former White House press secretary Sean Spicer in Season 28.