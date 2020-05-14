May 14 (UPI) -- Southern Charm star Cameran Eubanks is shutting down "insidious" rumors about her exit from the show.

The 36-year-old television personality slammed cheating rumors about her husband, Jason Wimberly, in an Instagram post Wednesday following news she is leaving Southern Charm after six seasons.

"I was going to make a kind statement about why I decided to leave the show tomorrow however it has come to my attention that insidious rumors are now spreading and fake articles being written... some of which pertain to my marriage," Eubanks wrote.

"What upsets me the most is that my husband, who is the most sincere and faithful human I know is being falsely dragged into this. It disgusts me. He always supported me filming the show even though he wanted no part of the spotlight," she said.

Rumors circulated Wednesday that Eubanks was exiting Southern Charm due to Wimberly allegedly having an affair. In her post, Eubanks said public scrutiny and speculation about her personal life contributed to her leaving the show.

"Drama is needed to stay relevant on reality television and sadly false rumors about others are sometimes created," the star wrote. "My decision was made and given to Bravo months ago and had absolutely nothing to do with ridiculous and fake rumors about my marriage."

"Please disregard any fabricated rumors. It's a ploy for ratings and that's it. Now I absolutely know I was smart to leave the party early. My gut has never failed me," she said.

Eubanks' co-star Naomi Olindo and former Real Housewives of Orange County star Gretchen Rossi were among those to voice their support for Eubanks in the comments.

"I'm so damn proud of you and us @chelsameissner58," Olindo wrote, sparking speculation she and Chelsea Meissner will also leave Southern Charm.

"Totally get and feel you on this one girl!! Same reason we left when we did too," Rossi said. "People and sometimes cast members will make up lies to try and hurt you or make you look bad, but in the long run people will see the truth! Promise you! Love you, stay strong girl."

Eubanks announced Tuesday that she will not return for Southern Charm Season 7. She has starred on the show since its premiere in 2014.

Eubanks and Wimberly married in April 2014 and have a 2-year-old daughter, Palmer Corinne.

Production on Season 7 started in February but was put on hold due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Southern Charm co-stars Olindo, Meissner, Shep Rose, Kathryn Dennis, Austen Kroll, Eliza Limehouse.