May 13 (UPI) -- The Smash cast will reunite online during a stream of Bombshell in Concert this month.

The Actors Fund and People will show Bombshell in Concert, a 2015 live performance for charity featuring the Smash cast, for the first time during a virtual event May 20 at 8 p.m. EDT.

Actress Renée Zellweger will introduce the performance. Former Smash stars Debra Messing, Jack Davenport, Katharine McPhee, Christian Borle, Jaime Cepero, Will Chase, Brian d'Arcy James, Ann Harada, Megan Hilty, Jeremy Jordan, Andy Mientus, Leslie Odom, Jr., Krysta Rodriguez and Wesley Taylor will join actress Julie Klausner at intermission for a live reunion.

The stream is produced by Neil Meron and Bob Greenblatt. The event will benefit The Actors Fund, which has been helping performers in need amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"Smash and Bombshell in Concert were thrilling experiences for us, and we are overjoyed that fans everywhere will get to finally see these amazing performances," Greenblatt said in a statement.

Klausner confirmed the news in an Instagram post Tuesday.

"Save the date! Me and Reneé and the cast of SMASH. (David S Pumpkins voice) Any questions???" she wrote.

Smash was created by Theresa Rebeck and had a two-season run on NBC from 2012 to 2013. The series followed a New York theater group as they developed the production Bombshell, a musical about Marilyn Monroe.