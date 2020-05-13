May 13 (UPI) -- Impractical Jokers: Dinner Party, a new virtual series, is coming to truTV amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The network announced in a press release Wednesday that the self-filmed series will premiere May 21 at 10 p.m. EDT.

The new show reunites Impractical Jokers stars and The Tenderloins comedy troupe members Joe Gatto, James "Murr" Murray, Brian "Q" Quinn and Sal Vulcano, who are self-isolating at their respective homes.

"The Impractical Jokers franchise continues to defy all expectations and we have the opportunity to deliver some much needed levity for fans right now," TBS, TNT and truTV general manager Brett Weitz said.

Dinner Party consists of six half-hour episodes. The series will give an up-close and personal glimpse of The Tenderloins' lives as they dish about their week, their friendship and other topics.

"While all of us are social distancing, we wanted to find a fun way to lighten spirits and bring some laughter from our homes directly to our fans' living rooms," The Tenderloins said. "Although this isn't our usual format, this new show is a unique and intimate way to entertain our fans and further our relationship with those who have come to know us across eight seasons of Impractical Jokers."

Impractical Jokers is a hidden camera prank show that premiered in 2011. The series inspired a feature film, Impractical Jokers: The Movie, which opened in theaters in February.