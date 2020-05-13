May 13 (UPI) -- HBO Max announced the premiere dates for a second wave of original programming beginning June 18. The streaming service launches May 27.

YouTube host Michelle Khare will lead the kids competition series Karma, premiering June 18. Contestants will be 12 to 15 years old solving puzzles and challenges that reward or punish them based on how they've behaved towards others.

June 25 sees the third season of Search Party and second season of Doom Patrol premiere on HBO Max. Previous seasons aired on TBS and DC Universe, respectively. Season 2 of Sesame Workshop's Esme & Roy and the first of four Adventure Time specials also premiere June 25.

Amy Schumer's documentary series Expecting Amy premieres July 9. It follows her on the standup tour she performed while pregnant. The animated comedy Close Enough also premieres July 9.

Binh Ho and his family star in the reality series The House of Ho premiering July 16. Cartoon Network's animated series Tig n' Seek premieres July 23. It is about an eight year old and his cat who builds gadgets.

British comedy Frayed from creator and star Sarah Kendall makes its U.S. premiere on HBO Max July 30. The animal rescue series The Dog House also premieres July 30.

The first HBO Max original film to premiere will be An American Pickle, starring Seth Rogen and Succession's Sarah Snook.

At launch on May 27, HBO Max will premiere the original series Love Life starring Anna Kendrick, new Looney Tunes cartoons, the documentary On the Record, reality series Legendary and Craftopia, and Sesame Workshop series The Not Too Late Show with Elmo.

HBO Max also includes the library of Friends, South Park and more WarnerMedia series, anime curated by Crunchyroll, a selection of movies and all the content on HBO. A Friends reunion special has been delayed due to the production shutdowns caused by coronavirus.