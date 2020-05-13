Ridley Scott attends the world premiere of "All the Money in the World" in Beverly Hills in 2017. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

May 13 (UPI) -- Dirty Pretty Things and Peaky Blinders scribe Steven Knight is writing and will executive produce a modern adaptation of Charles Dickens' 19th century novel, Great Expectations, for FX and the BBC.

Other executive producers on the six-part project include Ridley Scott, Tom Hardy, Dean Baker, David W. Zucker and Kate Crowe.

Knight previously wrote the limited series A Christmas Carol for the networks. It is also based on a Dickens classic and was produced by Knight, Hardy and Scott.

The team collaborated together on the series Taboo, as well.

"Adapting Dickens' work is a delight," Knight said in a press release Wednesday.

"I chose Great Expectations as the next work to bring to the screen not just because of the timeless characters, but also because of the very timely story. A story of class mobility and class intransigence, told through an intensely emotional and personal first-person narrative. As the son of a blacksmith myself, Pip's journey from the forge into society is a very special one to me."

No casting has been announced.