Former San Francisco Giants pitcher Barry Zito was eliminated from "The Masked Singer" on Wednesday.

May 13 (UPI) -- Baseball great Barry Zito -- dressed in a rhino costume -- became the latest disguised celebrity eliminated from Season 3 of Fox's The Masked Singer competition series Wednesday night.

Previous stars who have been voted off the show this season include Jackie Evancho, Hunter Hayes, Bret Michaels, Jordyn Woods, Rob Gronkowski, JoJo Siwa, Bella Thorne, Sarah Palin, Tom Bergeron, Dionne Warwick, Tony Hawk, Chaka Khan, Drew Carey and Lil Wayne.

Three costumed performers remain in the competition, which is hosted by Nick Cannon.

The judges' panel is comprised of Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Robin Thicke and Nicole Scherzinger.

"Thank you so much @barryzitomusic for coming on this show and showing your heart to the world You were such a joy to have on this show and your voice is UNREAL! #TheMaskedSinger," Scherzinger tweeted after the show.

"Aw NO. Sad to see you go, #RhinoMask. #TheMaskedSinger," said McCarthy.

Season 3 is slated to wrap up next week, with episodes airing on Tuesday and Wednesday.