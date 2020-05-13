AMC is adapting for television Anne Rice's "The Vampire Chronicles" and "The Lives of the Mayfair Witches" books. File Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI | License Photo

May 13 (UPI) -- AMC Networks said it plans to adapt Anne Rice's The Vampire Chronicles and The Lives of the Mayfair Witches novels as new television dramas.

Rice and her son Christopher Rice will executive produce the franchise. Writer Rolin Jones -- whose credits include Perry Mason and Friday Night Lights -- will develop the projects.

Anne Rice said in a press release: "It's always been my dream to see the worlds of my two biggest series united under a single roof so that filmmakers could explore the expansive and interconnected universe of my vampires and witches. That dream is now a reality, and the result is one of the most significant and thrilling deals of my long career."

The books covered in Wednesday's deal between Rice and AMC include Interview with the Vampire, The Vampire Lestat, The Queen of the Damned, The Tale of the Body Thief, Memnoch the Devil, The Vampire Armand, Pandora, Vittorio the Vampire, Blood and Gold, Prince Lestat, Prince Lestat and the Realms of Atlantis, Blood Communion: A Tale of Prince Lestat, The Witching Hour, Lasher, Taltos, Merrick, Blackwood Farm and Blood Canticle.

Interview with the Vampire was turned into a 1994 film starring Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt, Kirsten Dunst and Antonio Banderas. It was followed by Queen of the Damned, featuring the late Aaliyah and Stuart Townsend, in 2002.