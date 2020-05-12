May 12 (UPI) -- Hilary Duff and the Lizzie McGuire cast delighted fans by reuniting for a virtual table read.

Duff, who played the title character on the Disney Channel series, and her former co-stars performed the Season 1 episode "Between a Rock and a Bra Place!" on Zoom in an Instagram video Monday. The reading took place on the episode's 19th anniversary.

"Some fun for you this Monday! Hope you guys have fun watching this! We could not stop laughing reading lines from tween us... this is the first time we were all 'together-ish' in almost 18 years!" Duff captioned the post.

The online reunion featured Duff, Thomas, Lalaine, Adam Lamberg, Hallie Todd, Robert Carradine, Ashlie Brillault, David Williams, Kyle Downes and writers Jeremy Bargiel, Bob Thomas and Tracey Chitupatham.

Duff said Thomas, who portrayed Lizzie's brother, Matt McGuire, organized the reunion as a way to entertain people amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"I thought there's no better way to cure boredom and to provide a little bit of entertainment for everyone who's stuck at home," Duff said.

Lizzie McGuire had a two-season run from 2001 to 2004 and inspired the 2003 feature film The Lizzie McGuire Movie. The series follows Lizzie (Duff), a 13-year-old girl, as she navigates her teenage years.

Lizzie McGuire was created by Terri Minsky. Minsky was attached to a Disney+ revival of the show but exited the project in January.