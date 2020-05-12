May 12 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the final season of Fuller House.

The streaming service shared a trailer for Season 5, Part 2, of the show Tuesday.

Fuller House is a sequel series to Full House, which aired on ABC from 1987 to 1995. The preview opens with footage from the original show before showing the moment of D.J. Tanner (Candace Cameron Bure) and Steve Hale's (Scott Weinger) engagement.

"For over 30 years we've been family," the trailer reads. "You're invited to celebrate family one last time."

The trailer then switches to the present, where D.J., her sister, Stephanie Tanner (Jodie Sweetin), and her best friend Kimmy Gibbler (Andrea Barber) are planning their triple wedding.

The preview ends with D.J., Stephanie and Kimmy seemingly poking fun at Fuller House's cancellation as they eat ice cream.

"Why does it have to end? People like it so much," Kimmy says.

"I'm not ready for it to be done. I want to binge more," Stephanie agrees.

When asked what they're talking about, D.J., Stephanie and Kimmy respond, "Ice cream!"

Netflix will release the final episodes of Fuller House on June 2.

Bure, Sweetin and Barber reunited in real life this month amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Sweetin and Barber picked up Golden Girls-themed face masks from Bure and posed for a socially distanced photo.