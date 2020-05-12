Mark (L) and Jay Duplass created the anthology series, "Room 104." File Photo by Gregg DeGuire/UPI | License Photo

May 12 (UPI) -- HBO announced Tuesday that Room 104 would premiere its fourth season July 24 at 11 p.m. EDT. It will be the final season of the show.

Mark and Jay Duplass created the anthology series. Each episode features a new story with a new cast of characters, set in a single hotel room.

Episodes may take place in different time periods or encompass different genres, including one animated episode and another musical. The only constant is the room.

An HBO press release teased some Season 4 episodes. One involves a performer giving a one-night-only performance, another portrays a woman battling addiction, another involves time travel and one episode is simply about a dollhouse.

In alphabetical order, the cast of Room 104 Season 4 includes Mark Duplass, Hari Nef, Logan Miller, Jillian Bell, Jon Bass, Dave Bautista, Melissa Fumero, Vivian Bang, Finn Roberts, Adam Shapiro, Breeda Wool, Kevin Nealon, Erinn Hayes, Ron Funches, Sadie Stanley, Shannon Purser, Kendra Carelli, Benjamin Papac, Alison Jaye, Tim Granaderos, Oliva Crocicchia, Harvey Guillen, Gary Cole, Linda Lavin, Jennifer Kim, Kevin McKidd, Desean Terry, Suzanne Nichols, Leonardo Nam, Lily Gladstone, Jordyn Lucas, Natasha Perez, Jake Green, Ntare Mwine, Rebecca Hazlewood, and Susan Park.

Mark Duplass, Karan Soni, Ross Partridge, Jenée LaMarque, Mel Eslyn, Lauren Budd, Natalie Morales, Patrick Brice, Julian Wass and Sydney Fleischmann direct Room 104 Season 4 episodes. Mark Duplass, Jenée LaMarque, Lauren Parks, Mel Eslyn, Lauren Budd, Bryan Poyser, and Julian Wass wrote scripts.