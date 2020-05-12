Tatiana Maslany appears backstage with the award she won for Outstanding Actress in a Drama for "Orphan Black," during the 68th annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles in 2016. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Tatiana Maslany and her former "Orphan Black" co-stars plan to do a virtual table read on Facebook Sunday. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

May 12 (UPI) -- The former cast of the sci-fi thriller Orphan Black plans to reunite for a two-episode table reading to be streamed Sunday on the show's Facebook page.

Confirmed to participate from their homes where they are social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic are Tatiana Maslany as Alison, Cosima, Sarah and Helena; Maria Doyle Kennedy as Mrs. S; Jordan Gavaris as Felix; Kristian Bruun as Donnie; Kevin Hanchard as Detective Art Bell; Dylan Bruce as Paul; Evelyne Brochu as Dr. Delphine Cormier; Josh Vokey as Scott; Michael Mando as Vic; Inga Cadranel as Detective Angela DeAngelis; Eric Johnson as Chad Norris; and Natalie Lisinska as Ainsley.

The virtual event will take place during Mental Health Awareness Month and on the International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia, and Biphobia.

Viewers will be urged to donate to the LGBTQ support organizations CenterLink and Sistering.

"Kristian Bruun and I started talking about the idea of doing an OB reunion back when everything had shut down," Maslany said in a statement Monday.

"We wanted to show love to Clone Club and help raise some money for people who are disproportionately affected during this difficult time," she added. "In addition to raising funds, we hope that we can bring some joy to the fans, something intimate just for them, make them feel connected to the Clone Club community even if we're all far apart."

Maslany won the Emmy Award for Best Actress in a Drama in 2016 for playing several clones on the Canadian show, which ran for five seasons 2013-17 on BBC America and Space.