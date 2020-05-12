Left to right, Daveed Diggs, Cynthia Erivo, Leslie Odom, Jr. and Renee Elise Goldsberry arrive in the press room after winning Tony Awards in 2016 in New York City. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Daveed Diggs arrives for the 26th annual SAG Awards in Los Angeles on January 19. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Lin-Manuel Miranda said his stage musical "Hamilton" will be streaming on Disney+ this summer. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

May 12 (UPI) -- Actor and composer Lin-Manuel Miranda announced on Twitter Tuesday that his Tony- and Pulitzer Prize-winning stage musical Hamilton will be streaming on Disney+ this summer.

"It's only a matter of time...Our Hamilton film. THIS July 3rd. On Disney+," Miranda -- the show's star and creator -- tweeted.

The post included an image of the blockbuster show's logo and a banner that said, "Experience the original Broadway production."

Miranda's wife Vanessa Nadal posted a photo of him wearing a Hamilton T-shirt and sitting in front of a laptop computer.

"Sneaky photo of @Lin_Manuel excitedly/nervously waiting to drop this news. He woke up like a jolt of energy (more than usual) and could not keep still!" she wrote.

Miranda followed up his original message with: "Never been so happy/nervous in my life.We all watching this together on July 3, yeah? #Hamilfilm."

Sneaky photo of @Lin_Manuel excitedly/nervously waiting to drop this news. He woke up like a jolt of energy (more than usual) and could not keep still! pic.twitter.com/kN59udV8kC— Vanessa A M Nadal (@VAMNit) May 12, 2020

Hamilton, which uses hip-hop music and a diverse cast to tell the story of the early days of American history, won 11 Tony Awards, including the top prize for Best Musical.

Cast members Leslie Odom Jr., Daveed Diggs and Renee Elise Goldsberg also won Tonys for their performances.

Miranda has had a good relationship with Disney in recent years, appearing in its live-action musical Mary Poppins Returns, and writing music and singing in its animated movie Moana.

News that Hamilton will soon be available as home entertainment arrived as Broadway and most other cultural institutions remain shut down due to social distancing practices enacted during the coronavirus pandemic.