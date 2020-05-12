Bill Skarsgard arrives at the Hulu 2018 upfront presentation in 2018 in New York City. File Photo by Serena Xu-Ning/UPI | License Photo

May 12 (UPI) -- It and Castle Rock actor Bill Skarsgard has signed on to play Swedish criminal Clark Olofsson in a six-part Netflix drama called Clark.

Jonas Akerlund is directing the project. He is best known for helming pop music concert documentaries and videos. His narrative films include Spun, Lords of Chaos and Polar.

"Clark is the story about the most politically incorrect man, who lived the most politically incorrect life," Akerlund said in a press release Monday.

"These are the kinds of stories I always look for. It's an ultra-violent, witty, emotional, real and surreal biography to put a face to the name Stockholm Syndrome, but it isn't just about the Norrmalmstorg Robbery. It's about his whole life and what made him who he is, the truth and lies of his incredible career."

Based on Olofsson's autobiography, Vafan var det som hände, Clark will cover Olofsson's life and career as a robber and drug dealer from the 1960s until now.

Skarsgard said, "Clark Olofsson is, for good and bad, one of Sweden's most colorful and fascinating individuals. I accept this challenge with delight mingled with terror and think that with Jonas and Netflix in the back, we can tell a groundbreaking story with a pace and madness we may not have seen on TV before. Clark's life and history is so incredible and screwed that it would even make Scorsese blush."