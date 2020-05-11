Jordan Peele, winner of the award for Best Original Screenplay for "Get Out," appears backstage with his Oscar during the 90th annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles in 2018. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Morena Baccarin arrives at the screening of "Framing John DeLorean" in New York City in 2019. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Season 2 of "The Twilight Zone," featuring Billy Porter, is to premiere on CBS All Access on June 25. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

May 11 (UPI) -- Season 2 of the science-fiction anthology series The Twilight Zone is set to debut on CBS All Access June 25.

All 10 episodes will be available at the same time on the digital, subscription service.

"The series' second season uses introspection and self-exploration to usher viewers into a dimension filled with endless possibilities," a press release said about the show, which is executive produced by Jordan Peele and Simon Kinberg.

Peele returns as the host for Season 2.

The rotating cast includes Morena Baccarin, Kylie Bunbury, Jenna Elfman, Ethan Embry, Sky Ferreira, Tavi Gevinson, Topher Grace, Tony Hale, Gillian Jacobs, David Krumholtz, Thomas Lennon, Sophia Macy, Natalie Martinez, Joel McHale, Chris Meloni, Gretchen Mol, Paula Newsome, Billy Porter, Jimmi Simpson, Jurnee Smollett, Daniel Sunjata and Damon Wayans Jr.

The original Twilight Zone premiered in 1959 on CBS. It ran five seasons and has been revived several times over the years.