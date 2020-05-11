May 11 (UPI) -- Former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Shereé Whitfield is open to returning to the Bravo series.

The 50-year-old television personality discussed the possibility of her return during Sunday's episode of Watch What Happens Live.

Whitfield starred in Seasons 1-4 of Real Housewives of Atlanta. She appeared as a friend in Season 8 and was a series regular again in Seasons 9-10.

Whitfield said she "would never say never" to coming back to the series.

"We had good times over there. When we're having good times, it's good. Sometimes it goes low, but I'm in a different place right now. I would not say no," she said.

Whitfield said she keeps in touch with her former co-stars Kenya Moore, Cynthia Bailey, Kandi Burruss and Kim Fields. She was also in contact with NeNe Leakes after her mom went missing in March and Leakes' husband, Gregg Leakes, was diagnosed with cancer in 2018.

"You know what, all of the girls reached out, including NeNe, which I thought was amazing," Whitfield said of the situation with her mom. "I also reached out to her when I found out Gregg was sick."

"At the end of the day, we may have our issues or whatever, but when it comes to our families and things like that I don't wish any bad ill on anybody in her family and I think it's the reverse as well," she added.

Whitfield also weighed in on Leakes' friendship with talk show host Wendy Williams. Whitfield said she believes Leakes and Williams' friendship is strategic rather than genuine.

Bravo is airing a three-part virtual reunion for The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 12 due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Part 1 of the reunion aired Sunday.