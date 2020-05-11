Mayim Bialik attends the Stand Up to Cancer fundraiser in 2016. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 11 (UPI) -- Call Me Kat, a new show starring Mayim Bialik, is coming to Fox.

The network confirmed it picked up the series and an 11th season of the animated comedy Bob's Burgers while announcing its fall schedule Monday.

Call Me Kat is a scripted comedy based on the British sitcom Miranda, created by Miranda Hart. The show is written by Darlene Hunt and executive produced by Hunt, Hart, Bialik and her former Big Bang Theory co-star Jim Parsons.

The new series follows Kat (Bialik), a woman who opens a cat cafĂ© in Louisville, Ky. The show co-stars Swoosie Kurtz, Kyla Pratt, Cheyenne Jackson and Leslie Jordan.

Call Me Kat was filming in Los Angeles at the time of the coronavirus outbreak and has since halted production. The series will premiere at midseason.

Fox's midseason programming will also include 9-1-1 and 9-1-1: Lone Star and the new animated comedies The Great North and Housebroken.

"The effects of this global health crisis leave no business unaffected. As a media company that prides itself on an entrepreneurial spirit and the focus that comes with doing fewer things better, we mobilized, swiftly creating an entirely new, original-programming lineup for the fall to share with our partners this upfront," Fox Entertainment CEO Charlie Collier said.

Bob's Burgers, The Masked Singer, The Simpsons, Bless the Harts, Family Guy and Masterchef Junior will return in the fall.

Bialik played Amy Farrah Fowler on The Big Bang Theory, which had a 12-season run from 2007 to 2019. She and the cast praised the show's finale on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in May 2019.