May 11 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of its South African teen drama, Blood & Water.

The streaming service shared a teaser trailer for the mystery-drama series Monday featuring Ama Qamata as Puleng Khumalo, a teenager who transfers to a prestigious school in Cape Town.

Puleng (Qamata) is investigating the disappearance of her older sister, who was abducted a birth. She begins to think her new classmate Fikile Bhele (Khosi Ngema) may be her missing sister.

Netflix also shared an official poster for the show featuring the two girls.

Blood & Water hails from South African director Nosipho Dumisa. The series co-stars Gail Mabalane, Thabang Kamogelo Molaba, Dillon Windvogel, Arno Greeff and Ryle De Morny.

Blood & Water marks Netflix's second African original series, following Queen Sono. Queen Sono, starring Pearl Thusi, premiered in February and was renewed for a second season in April.

Blood & Water premieres May 20.

Netflix's slate of original teen dramas also includes the Spanish series Elite. The streaming service released a third season of the show in March.