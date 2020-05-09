Byron Allen arrives at the Bloomberg 50 in New York in 2018. File Photo by Jason Szenes/UPI | License Photo

Tiffany Haddish arrives at the world premiere of "Like A Boss" on January 7 in New York City. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 9 (UPI) -- Billy Crystal, Tiffany Haddish, Kenan Thompson and Byron Allen are set to co-host Sunday's Feeding America Comedy Festival, NBC announced.

Among the comedians contributing pre-recorded comedy segments are Louie Anderson, Judd Apatow, Jack Black, Wayne Brady, Adam Carolla, Cedric the Entertainer, Andrew Dice Clay, Deon Cole, Dane Cook, Whitney Cummings, Tommy Davidson, Bill Engvall, Mike Epps, Tina Fey, Billy Gardell, Brad Garrett, Whoopi Goldberg, Kevin Hart, Taraji P. Henson, Kevin James, Jamie Kennedy, Keegan-Michael Key, George Lopez, Jon Lovitz, Howie Mandel, Sebastian Maniscalco, Tim Meadows, Eddie Murphy, Caroline Rhea, Chris Rock, Adam Sandler, Sarah Silverman, JB Smoove, Sheryl Underwood and Marlon Wayans.

The 2-hour show will also feature appearances by Michael Che, Will Smith, Will Ferrell, Wanda Sykes, Stephen Colbert and Colin Quinn.

The show is a collaboration of NBC, Byron Allen's Entertainment Studios and Funny Or Die. It will air as many U.S. residents are practicing social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed more than 200,000 people worldwide.

It can be seen on NBC and Entertainment Studios platforms such as The Weather Channel and Comedy.TV. It will stream on the app Local Now.

Viewers will be urged to contribute, volunteer and donate at www.feedingamerica.org/comedyfest.