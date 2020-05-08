May 8 (UPI) -- Pete Davidson discussed on The Tonight Show how Bill Hader helped him land a spot on Saturday Night Live.

Davidson, who was joined by Judd Apatow to promote their upcoming film The King of Staten Island on Thursday, met Hader while briefly appearing in Trainwreck.

"It was really crazy. I was on set for like maybe 12 minutes and I met Bill Hader and then, about like a day later, Bill Hader called me and he goes, 'I recommended you to Lorne Michaels,'" Davidson said, mentioning SNL's creator and executive producer.

"And I was like why? I barely had any interaction with him," the comedian continued.

Davidson eventually earned a spot on the sketch comedy series where he remains to this day.

"And then, I got the show. So I blame that and everything else that has happened to me since then on Bill Hader," he said.

The King of Staten Island will be released on video on demand services on June 12. The film is inspired by Davidson's real life and deals with the 26-year-old losing his dad on 9/11.

"It's pretty much like my life if I didn't find comedy. Like my dad passes away in it and my mom's a nurse. We really just wanted to make a movie about it. It just shows you how it hurts this family and we wanted to show how wonderful all these firemen and nurses are," Davidson said.

Davidson will be featured on SNL's Season 45 finale on Saturday at 11:30 p.m. EDT on NBC.