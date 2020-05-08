May 8 (UPI) -- I May Destroy You, a new series from actress and writer Michaela Coel, is coming to HBO in June.

The network announced in a press release Friday that the half-hour show, previously titled January 22nd, will premiere June 7 at 10 p.m. ET.

Coel created, wrote, executive produced and stars in the series, which "explores the question of sexual consent in contemporary life and how, in the new landscape of dating and relationships, we make the distinction between liberation and exploitation.

Coel shared a teaser for the show Friday that shows her with pink hair. The teaser features the tagline "Find your way forward. Find your way back."

I May Destroy You follows Arabella Essiedu (Coel), an aspiring writer with great friends and a love interest in Italy. The character reassesses her life and identity after she is sexually assaulted in a nightclub.

Weruche Opia, Paapa Essiedu, Aml Ameen, Adam James, Sarah Niles, Ann Akin, Harriet Webb, Ellie James, Franc Ashman, Karan Gill, Natalie Walter and Samson Ajewole co-star.

HBO released a teaser trailer for I May Destroy You in April.

Coel is known for creating and starring in the E4 series Chewing Gum.