May 8 (UPI) -- The Voice coach Kelly Clarkson says filming the show remotely was a chaotic experience.

The 38-year-old singer and television personality discussed the challenges of filming the reality singing competition at home during Thursday's episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers.

NBC aired The Voice's first remote episodes Monday and Tuesday amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Clarkson said Tuesday's live show was particularly challenging.

"If people only knew, especially the last show, what went into it and how it almost didn't happen. There was just so much chaos going on Tuesday for the live show that it was hysterical," she said.

Clarkson, her fellow coaches Nick Jonas, John Legend and Blake Shelton, and the contestants are all filming themselves at home without the help of a production team.

"Like Tuesday, I didn't realize it because I'm such a little tiny box on the little screen they sent us, but I had a bat signal of a light just coming on my chest," Clarkson said. "My family and friends were very quick to text me that I look like an idiot."

Clarkson is also filming her talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, remotely. She said filming her shows at home has given her a new respect for production crews.

"Literally, my husband [Brandon Blackstock] and I are a writing team, we're a directing them. We're shooting packages for the number one show on television. Like, what?" Clarkson said. "I'm freaked out because we don't know what we're doing."

Clarkson celebrated her 38th birthday in April with Blackstock and their two children, daughter River Rose, 5, and son Remy Alexander, 4, at home.

ABC reality singing competition American Idol is also filming remotely amid the health crisis.