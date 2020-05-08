Donald Glover will reunite with his "Community" cast for a virtual table read and Q&A for charity on May 18. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 8 (UPI) -- Community creator Dan Harmon and cast members will perform a live table read and Q&A to benefit COVID-19 relief, Variety reports. The table read and Q&A will occur May 18 at 2 p.m. PDT on Sony Pictures Television's Community YouTube page.

Cast members Donald Glover, Danny Pudi, Joel McHale, Gillian Jacobs, Yvette Nicole Brown, Jim Rash, Ken Jeong and Alison Brie are confirmed to participate via video chat.

Brie and Yvette Nicole Brown confirmed the live read on their Twitter pages, encouraging fans to tweet them questions using the hashtag #AskCommunity.

Got a question for the cast of @CommunityTV? Ask it using the hashtag: #AskCommunity! Get those questions in NOW! ️ pic.twitter.com/zaPblV1gcW— yvette nicole brown (@YNB) May 7, 2020

Sony Picture Television said the deadline for submitting questions is Friday at noon PDT.

Listen closely! We have a VERY important homework assignment. Have questions for the @CommunityTV cast? Submit using #AskCommunity by TOMORROW at 12pmPST. No late work accepted. pic.twitter.com/HVEjmDWAqu— Sony Pictures Television (@SPTV) May 8, 2020

The episode they will read is "Cooperative Polygraphy" from the show's fifth season. Chevy Chase is not listed as a participant. He had left the show by the time that episode aired. The episode is set after his character's funeral.

Glover would also leave Community in the fifth season. This event marks his return to Community.

Community was a comedy about a group of community college students who met for a study group. They would have comic adventures on campus that sometimes included paintball, animated episodes and references to popular movies.

"Cooperative Polygraphy" is an episode that takes place entirely in the school library, making it ideal for a live read.

Sony will donate to World Central Kitchen and Frontline Foods and asks viewers to donate via a "Community" fund.

Community ran from 2009 to 2015, its first five seasons on NBC and its last on Yahoo Screen. Harmon was replaced in Season 4, but returned for the fifth and sixth.