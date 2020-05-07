"Thor" star Chris Hemsworth arrives at the "Men In Black International" world premiere on June 11 in New York City. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 7 (UPI) -- ABC announced Thursday that it is bringing back its The Wonderful World of Disney programming banner.

The network will show a different classic Disney movie on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. EDT, starting with Moana on May 20.

Other films scheduled to screen in the time slot each week include Thor: The Dark World on May 27, Up on June 3 and Big Hero 6 on June 10.

The Wonderful World of Disney showcase for Disney's projects has aired off and on since 1954.

"Presenting these iconic films, listed below, on ABC is one of many ways The Walt Disney Company is bringing the magic of Disney into homes right now," a press release said. "At DisneyMagicMoments.com, fans and families can find more entertaining stories, videos and activities from Disney, Pixar, Star Wars, Marvel and National Geographic that inspire imagination and discovery."

A second edition of last month's popular Disney Singalong special is also set to air on Sunday. The company also made its recent blockbusters Onward and Frozen 2 available months earlier than planned on its streaming service Disney+

The special programming comes as theaters and theme parks remain shuttered in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus, which has killed more than 200,000 people worldwide.