Sam Esmail (L) -- pictured here with actress Emmy Rossum -- is executive producing a new version of "Battlestar Galactica." File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

May 7 (UPI) -- The Little Drummer Girl and Assassin's Creed screenwriter Michael Lesslie has signed on to write and executive produce the Peacock's new Battlestar Galactica sci-fi series.

The iconic show is also being executive produced by Mr. Robot creator Sam Esmail.

It is billed in an NBCUniversal press release as a "new story" within the Battlestar Galactica mythology.

"I am beyond excited to be taking on this iconic and inspirational show," Lesslie said in a statement to Deadline.com Thursday.

He added: "As a lifelong devotee, I know that the possibilities of Battlestar Galactica's world are infinite and that each iteration has raised the bar for epic and intelligent sci-fi storytelling. The teams at Esmail Corp, UCP and Peacock are second to none, and I already know that we are going to honor Glen A. Larson and Ronald D. Moore's landmark series and break new boundaries with our own vision. It's a dream come true -- one I just can't wait to share with fans, new and old alike. So say we all."

The first incarnation of the series aired on ABC 1978-79. A remake ran on the Sci Fi Channel 2004-09.

No casting for the next generation has been announced yet.