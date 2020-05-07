May 7 (UPI) -- Ice Cube appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers and discussed how he wrote his first rap in a high school typing class.

The rapper and actor said on Wednesday that in the typing class, the teacher never wanted students to stop typing. Ice Cube was then challenged by a classmate to write out rap lyrics after they were finished with their classwork.

"We out into the hallway and I rap him my rap you know. And my stuff is original. The first line I ever wrote was, 'My name is Ice Cube, I want you to know. I'm not Run-D.M.C. or Kurtis Blow,'" Ice Cube said.

"I kept going. I ended up getting better and better. Thank god I lived down the street from Dr. Dre's cousin Sir Jinx who helped me become a better rapper. He taught me how to rap on beat," Ice Cube said about how he continued to pursue music.

Ice Cube would go on to form N.W.A. with Dr. Dre and the late Eazy-E among others, but said he continued to attend a trade school in Phoenix for a year as he wasn't sure if his music career would ever take off.

The 50-year-old said he would fly to Los Angeles every weekend to perform onstage and then would fly back to Phoenix to attend classes.

"We didn't know that rap, that kind of rap was gonna be successful. We thought, you know, hardcore gangster rap was gonna be in what was called the blue section. That's where all the Redd Foxx dirty records were," he said.

Ice Cube also discussed how he was ready to film a fourth Friday movie until star John Witherspoon died.

"To lose him man, we feel like we all lost our pops, our grand pops, our uncle and we're hurting. Hopefully we'll figure it out but for now it's really on the back burner," Ice Cube said.