Former president Bill Clinton will executive produce a new History documentary series about the American presidency. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

May 7 (UPI) -- Former president Bill Clinton and the A&E channel History are developing a new docuseries about the American presidency.

A&E announced the documentary series and three new miniseries in a press release Thursday.

The series with Clinton will "explore the history of the American presidency and the struggle for a more perfect union."

Clinton will serve as an executive producer and will also likely appear on camera, according to Deadline. Other producers are expected to be announced soon.

Clinton connected with A&E after taking part in the network's HistoryTalks live event in February. A&E Networks group president Paul Buccieri told Deadline it's "so gratifying" to have Clinton aboard the new docuseries.

"He's really really involved, breaking the creative, it's fantastic. It's quite a personal project for him," Buccieri said.

Clinton's wife, former first lady Hillary Clinton, released the docuseries Hillary with Hulu in January. Former first lady Michelle Obama released Becoming, a docuseries with Netflix, on Wednesday.

In Thursday's press release, History also announced it is expanding its partnership with Leonardo DiCaprio's Appian Way, RadicalMedia and historian Doris Kearns Goodwin. The network gave a greenlight to the miniseries Lincoln, Theodore Roosevelt and The Men Who Built America 2.

"History is doubling down on its commitment to invest in premium historical programming that showcases the compelling stories of those who have shaped our nation," History EVP Eli Lehrer said. "We are truly honored to grow our partnerships with present-day icons like President Clinton, Leo and Doris to utilize their unique insider perspectives to help bring these incredible stories to life."