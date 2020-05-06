May 6 (UPI) -- Ryan Reynolds talked about how Deadpool could fit into the Marvel cinematic universe, following Disney's purchase of Fox, on The Tonight Show.

Reynolds has starred as Deadpool in two films that were made under Fox. The character interacted with Fox's X-Men movies, but has not crossed over into the Marvel cinematic universe yet.

"I see so much. I see infinite possibility in either version," the actor said on Tuesday about Deadpool either joining Marvel's other cinematic characters onscreen or remaining separate.

"If Deadpool were to be in the Marvel cinematic universe I think it would be explosive and amazing and what a sandbox to play in. If Deadpool continued to get to just do his own thing and be his own thing, also just like infinite possibility," he continued.

Reynolds also discussed his Netflix film, Red Notice, which also stars Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot. The film's production was halted halfway through filming due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We might've finished the movie if we didn't spend 90 percent of our time dicking around, laughing. I've known Dwayne for like 15 years so we tend to spend time trying to make each other laugh," he said.