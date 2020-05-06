Jackie Evancho was eliminated from "The Masked Singer" on Wednesday night. File Photo by Leigh Vogel/UPI | License Photo

May 6 (UPI) -- Opera singer Jackie Evancho -- dressed in a kitty costume -- became the latest disguised celebrity eliminated from Season 3 of Fox's The Masked Singer competition series Wednesday night.

Previous stars who have been voted off the show this season include Hunter Hayes, Bret Michaels, Jordyn Woods, Rob Gronkowski, JoJo Siwa, Bella Thorne, Sarah Palin, Tom Bergeron, Dionne Warwick, Tony Hawk, Chaka Khan, Drew Carey and Lil Wayne.

Four costumed performers remain in the competition, which is hosted by Nick Cannon.

The judges' panel is comprised of Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Robin Thicke and Nicole Scherzinger.

"WOAHHHHH! Didn't see that coming at all. #KittyMask is @jackieevancho," Scheriznger tweeted after the episode aired.

The show was also renewed Wednesday for a fourth season, which is expected to begin taping in August for a fall debut, Deadline.com said.

Season 3 is slated to wrap on May 20.