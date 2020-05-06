Chris Pratt attends the Los Angeles premiere of "The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part" in 2019. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Chris Pratt (L) and Garth Brooks attend the iHeartRadio Music Awards in 2019. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Chris Pratt (R), pictured with Katherine Schwarzenegger, will return to television in "The Terminal List," a conspiracy thriller series directed by Antoine Fuqua. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 6 (UPI) -- Amazon Studios has acquired the the new series The Terminal List, starring actor Chris Pratt.

The conspiracy thriller series is based on the Jack Carr novel of the same name, published in 2018.

Antoine Fuqua will direct and executive produce the adaptation, with David DiGilio as writer and co-executive producer. Pratt will also serve as an executive producer.

The Terminal List follows James Reece (Pratt), a Navy SEAL whose team is killed during a covert mission. Reece returns home and uncovers a conspiracy that reaches the highest levels of government.

Amazon Studios has given The Terminal List a straight-to-series order. Sources told The Hollywood Reporter the show is envisioned as being multiple seasons, rather than a limited series.

Deadline said the production team intends to include veterans and their families in multiple aspects of production to help with authenticity. Half of the show's writing team are veterans or have veterans in their families.

The Terminal List marks Pratt's first TV role since Andy Dwyer in the NBC series Parks and Recreation. Pratt reprised the character in the Parks and Recreation reunion special released last week.

Pratt plays Peter Quill, aka Star-Lord, in the Guardians of the Galaxy movies.