Nicholas Pinnock's legal drama "For Life" is wrapping up its first season on Tuesday. Photo courtesy of ABC

May 6 (UPI) -- Hank Steinberg -- creator of the ABC legal drama For Life -- wrote and directed the show's Season 1 finale, which is set to air on Tuesday.

"We've done some surprising things this season, shifting points of view in our narrative and making sure every episode has its own unique structure. All of these characters are interconnected in their journeys," Steinberg said in a press release.

Produced by Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson, the series is loosely based on the real life story of Isaac Wright Jr. -- who became a lawyer after he was wrongly convicted of drug trafficking, imprisoned, then exonerated.

At the center of the show is actor Nicholas Pinnock's Aaron, a fictionalized version of Wright Jr., who becomes a lawyer while still behind bars and fights for his own release, as well as those of his fellow inmates.

A synopsis for the finale reads: "When Maskins (Boris McGiver) and Cyrus Hunt (Chance Kelly) try to thwart Aaron's attempt at a retrial, Aaron is forced to attempt a desperate move, risking the wrath of a powerful new adversary. The election comes to a head as Safiya (Indira Varma) tries to warn Aaron that he is now a marked man."

Season 1 includes 13 episodes.

No announcement has been made yet regarding the show's cancellation or renewal for next season.

Steinberg's other credits include The Last Ship, The Nine and Without a Trace.