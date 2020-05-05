May 5 (UPI) -- Robert Rodriguez has confirmed on Twitter that he will be directing at least one episode of The Mandalorian Season 2.

"I am truly humbled to say I have now had the very rare privilege of directing the biggest star in the universe," the filmmaker said on Monday alongside a selfie of himself with Baby Yoda.

Rodriguez is best known for helming the Spy Kids series, Sin City and Alita: Battle Angel.

Peyton Reed, the filmmaker behind Marvel's Ant-Man series, will also be directing an episode of the Star Wars action-drama.

Reed uploaded a photo onto Twitter of a Mandalorian helmet sitting in his director's chair.

The Mandalorian Season 2 is set to premiere this fall on Disney+. Season 1 arrived in November.

Pedro Pascal starred as the titular bounty along with Gina Carano, Carl Weathers, Giancarlo Esposito, Nick Nolte, Werner Herzog, Bill Burr and Taika Waititi, among others.

Disney released on Monday Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian which goes behind-the-scenes of the series onto Disney+.

Disney has also announced that Waititi will be directing and co-writing a new Star Wars film with Krysty Wilson Cairns.

Russian Doll co-creator Leslye Headland will write, executive produce and serve as showrunner on a new Star Wars television series that is set for Disney+.