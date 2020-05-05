May 5 (UPI) -- Evan Rachel Wood appeared on The Tonight Show and discussed the Season 3 finale of Westworld.

[Spoiler alert!]

Wood discussed the season's conclusion on Monday which featured the apparent demise of her character Dolores.

"I think a lot of things are still unknown given how the finale ended," the actress said from her home.

"I think obviously it's been proven, you know, it's quite hard to get rid of characters, but I do think certain things are final," she continued.

HBO renewed Westworld for a fourth season in April.

Wood also discussed how she is homeschooling her 6-year-old son Jack due to COVID-19 and described how he was able to sit in the director's chair on the set of Westworld.

"He got to direct a scene this season. It was episode seven, Helen Shaver brought him behind the monitor and had him deliver me and Aaron Paul's directions," Wood said.