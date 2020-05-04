RuPaul will be competing on "The Price is Right at Night" special to raise money for Planned Parenthood. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

May 4 (UPI) -- RuPaul is set to appear on CBS' The Price is Right at Night primetime special on May 11 at 8 p.m. EDT.

RuPaul will be playing to raise money for Planned Parenthood, while his fellow contestants can win prizes such as thousands of dollars in cash and new cars.

The drag queen icon will be taking the Price is Right stage next to host Drew Carey to play classic games such as Plinko.

CBS has previously aired two Price is Right at Night specials in December.

The first installment featured the cast of CBS drama SEAL Team. Seth Rogen appeared on the second episode.