Mark Boone Junior attends the premiere of "The Birth of a Nation" in Los Angeles in 2016. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Drea de Matteo arrives for the premiere of "Broken English" in New York in 2007. File Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI | License Photo

Cameron Boyce -- who died last year at age 20 -- can be seen in the trailer for the new TV drama, "Paradise City." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 3 (UPI) -- A 90-second teaser for the new TV drama Paradise City features appearances by the late Cameron Boyce and former Sons of Anarchy stars Ryan Hurst and Drea De Matteo and Mark Boone Junior.

Boyce -- who is best known for his work in the Descendants and Grown-Up movies -- died last year after an epileptic seizure. He was 20.

Deadline.com said the eight-episode series Paradise City is his final screen project.

Friday's preview has gotten nearly 3 million views since it debuted on YouTube.

"The lives of a rock star with ties to the occult and a young rookie kid who idolizes him collide through their broken homes built by the music business," a synopsis said.

Co-starring Andy Black, Bella Thorne, Fairuza Balk, BooBoo Stewart and Olivia Culpo, the show is expected to premiere this year, but the exact release date and network have not been announced yet.