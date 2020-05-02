Neil Gaiman attends the premiers of Starz's new television series "American Gods" in Los Angeles in 2017. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

David Tennant arrives at the Netflix premiere of "Marvel's Jessica Jones" in 2015 in New York City. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Michael Sheen reprised his role of the angel Aziraphale for a "Good Omens" mini-episode this weekend. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 2 (UPI) -- Michael Sheen and David Tennant reunited for a 3 1/2-minute lockdown edition of their Amazon/BBC fantasy-comedy series, Good Omens.

The mini-episode features audio of Sheen as the angel Aziraphale and Tennant as the demon Crowley, talking on the phone while social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.

The clip has gotten more than 350,000 hits since it was posted on YouTube on Friday in honor of the 30th anniversary of the publication of the Good Omens book by Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett.

Gaiman wrote the dialogue for the episode in which Crowley declares he is "transcendentally bored" and plans to to take a nap until July when the health crisis keeping everyone at home will, hopefully, be over.

Aziraphale confesses he has been enjoying the solitude, catching up on his reading, and baking and eating cake.