Tiffany Haddish arrives at the world premiere of "Like A Boss" on January 7 in New York City. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Adam Carolla speaks at the HotWheels booth during the 2019 SEMA Show in Las Vegas. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Eddie Murphy will be seen on NBC's "Feeding America Comedy Festival" next week. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 2 (UPI) -- Dozens of comedians are slated to appear on NBC's 2-hour Feeding America Comedy Festival on May 10.

Contributing pre-recorded comedy segments are Byron Allen, Louie Anderson, Judd Apatow, Jack Black, Wayne Brady, Adam Carolla, Cedric the Entertainer, Margaret Cho, Andrew Dice Clay, Deon Cole, Billy Crystal, Whitney Cummings and Tommy Davidson.

Also expected to offer some laughs during a difficult time are Bill Engvall, Mike Epps, Billy Gardell, Brad Garrett, Whoopi Goldberg, Tiffany Haddish, Kevin Hart, Taraji P. Henson, Kevin James, Jim Jefferies, Jamie Kennedy, Keegan-Michael Key, George Lopez, Jon Lovitz, Howie Mandel, Sebastian Maniscalco, Marc Maron, Tim Meadows, Eddie Murphy, Caroline Rhea, Chris Rock, Adam Sandler, Sarah Silverman, JB Smoove, Kenan Thompson, Sheryl Underwood and Marlon Wayans.

The show is a collaboration of the network, Byron Allen's Entertainment Studios and Funny Or Die. It will air as many U.S. residents are practicing social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed more than 200,000 people worldwide.

Viewers will be urged to contribute, volunteer and donate at www.feedingamerica.org/comedyfest.

"There's nothing more important right now than doing everything we can to make sure everyone affected by this pandemic is able to feed themselves and their families," Doug Vaughan, executive vice president of special programs at NBC Entertainment, said in a statement. "We're honored to be partnering with Feeding America and the amazing work they're doing to make sure there is food on everyone's table."