Kandi Burruss arrives for the 45th annual E! People's Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California on November 10. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nene Leakes walks on the runway in the Red Dress Collection 2014 fashion show in New York City. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Andy Cohen is set to host a three-part virtual reunion special for "The Real Housewives of Atlanta." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 2 (UPI) -- Bravo said its three-part The Real Housewives of Atlanta virtual reunion special will begin airing May 10.

Andy Cohen is hosting the program, which will feature the reality show's stars, Cynthia Bailey, Eva Marcille, Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore, Nene Leakes and Porsha Williams.

The second part of the special is set to air on the cable network on May 17 and the third on May 24.

Most U.S. television productions have been shut down or moved to remote recording due to social distancing practices enacted to slow the spread of the coronavirus, a pandemic that has killed more than 200,000 people worldwide.