Victoria Justice arrives at the amfAR New York gala in 2019. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Ariana Grande arrives for the 62nd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on January 26. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

BTS was named Favorite Music Group at the virtual Kids Choice Awards ceremony Saturday night. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 2 (UPI) -- BTS was named Favorite Music Group, Ariana Grande won the prize for Favorite Female Music Star and Shawn Mendes was voted Favorite Male Music Star at the virtual Kids' Choice Awards show on Nickelodeon Saturday night.

Taylor Swift earned the Favorite Global Music Star honor.

this one's dedicated to the BTS Army congrats on your #KCA2020 win @BTS_twt! pic.twitter.com/zqxXUviyrM- Nickelodeon (@Nickelodeon) May 3, 2020

Victorious star Victoria Justice hosted the fan-voted prize presentation, which was taped remotely and recognized excellence in film, TV, music and sports.

Avengers: Endgame was named Favorite Movie, Descendants 3's Dove Cameron won for Favorite Movie Actress and Jumanji: The Next Level's Dwayne Johnson was elected Favorite Movie Actor.

Henry Danger was voted Favorite Kids' TV Show and its star Jace Norman won the title of Favorite Male TV Star. Stranger Things won in the Favorite Family TV Show category and scene-stealer Millie Bobby Brown won for Favorite Female TV Star.

Basketball icon LeBron James was chosen Favorite Male Athlete and soccer great Alex Morgan was chosen Favorite Female Athlete.