May 1 (UPI) -- Dorinda Medley says she's not self-isolating with John Mahdessian amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The 55-year-old television personality gave an update on her relationship with Mahdessian, her on-again, off-again boyfriend, during Thursday's at-home episode of Watch What Happens Live.

Medley is quarantining with her longtime friend Greg Calejo but denied they are dating. She said people will see her relationship with Mahdessian change during The Real Housewives of New York Season 12, which premiered this month.

"John... you're going to see during the show that, you know, things make a big change during the season. That's part of what you're going to see going on, amongst everything else," Medley said.

"John is not here and John hasn't been here, but I have spoken to him," she added.

Page Six reported in September that Medley and Mahdessian are taking a break from their relationship.

"They're starting to live separate lives," a source said.

"It's complicated," another insider added. "They've been together seven years and just hit a rough patch. They're working through some things."

On WWHL, Medley also said she was "unhappy" with how her RHONY co-star Ramona Singer treated her like a maid during a stay at Singer's home recently shown in Season 12.

"I was like hired help!" Medley said.