April 30 (UPI) -- Kyle Richards says former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Carlton Gebbia "brought the least" to the Bravo series.

The 51-year-old television personality discussed Gebbia, her Season 4 co-star, during Wednesday's at-home episode of Watch What Happens Live.

Season 4 featured Richards, Gebbia, Richards' sister Kim Richards, Lisa Vanderpump, Brandi Glanville, Yolanda Hadid and Joyce Giraud.

"That's the season I like to pretend never happened," Richards said.

WWHL host and Real Housewives executive producer Andy Cohen suggested the season fell flat because Gebbia and Giraud didn't have strong enough existing connections to the group.

In Season 4, Richards clashed with Gebbia, who practices Wicca. At one point, Richards thought Gebbia put a spell on her computer, which she discussed Wednesday on WWHL.

"That was just weird. Everything she did was so fricking freaky," Richards said.

"I'm still convinced that she put a spell on me, because bees always torture me and always come in the most random places," she added.

Richards also responded to her new co-star Garcelle Beauvais' remarks during a recent appearance on WWHL. Beauvais said this month that Richards was the least welcoming to her and has the biggest ego.

"I was really surprised," Richards said. "If she felt like that, I wish she would say it to my face instead of saving it for Watch What Happens Live."

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is in its 10th season. The season co-stars Beauvais, Erika Girardi, Dorit Kemsley, Teddi Mellencamp and Denise Richards.