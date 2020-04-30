April 30 (UPI) -- Al Roker shared a moment with his son while filming Today from home.

The 65-year-old Today weather anchor introduced Nick Roker, his 17-year-old son with wife Deborah Roberts, during Thursday's at-home episode of the morning show.

Nick Roker made a brief appearance as Roker spoke to co-hosts Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Craig Melvin. Roker had his son stand up at one point to show off his height.

"Here's my little, although not so little, stand up," Roker said.

"He's doing good," he added of Nick. "He's, I don't know, he's about six-one."

Roker had shared a photo Wednesday on Instagram of his wife standing on step stool next to Nick.

"My boy has gotten so tall, he has to #stooptoconquer to let @debrobertsabc give him a kiss on a step stool," he captioned the post.

In the May 2019 issue of Guideposts magazine, Roker voiced his admiration for Nick, who has special needs. Roker said his son has "blossomed" and overcome many obstacles in his lifetime.

"The obstacles in this kid's way were things that might have tripped up many others. Not Nick, not even with the disabilities he was born with," Roker said.

"Nick is a hard worker; he's got a great sense of humor; he's outgoing and a good swimmer; he's developing a pretty good top-of-the-key basketball shot," he added. "He's also very affectionate -- like his grandfather -- and full of love to share."

Roker also has a 21-year-old daughter, Leila Roker, with Roberts, and a 32-year-old daughter, Courtney Roker, with his ex-wife, Alice Bell. Courtney got engaged to her boyfriend, Wesley Laga, this month.

On Today last week, Guthrie's children, daughter Vale and son Charley, unexpectedly joined her as she filmed the show at home.