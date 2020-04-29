April 29 (UPI) -- Shahs of Sunset star Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi is a new mom.

The 38-year-old television personality announced in an Instagram post Tuesday that she gave birth to her first child, son Elijah, on Monday.

Gharachedaghi shared a photo of herself cradling her baby boy to her chest at the hospital.

"WELCOME TO THE WORLD ELIJAH!!! 4/27/20," she captioned the post.

Below Deck Mediterranean star João Franco, former Real Housewives of Dallas star LeeAnne Locken and model Joanna Krupa were among those to congratulate Gharachedaghi in the comments.

"Congrats!!!!" Franco wrote.

"Congrats honey!!!!"

Model and television personality Chrissy Teigen congratulated Gharachedaghi in a tweet Tuesday. Teigen also congratulated model Gigi Hadid, who is expecting her first child with Zayn Malik.

"Gigi Hadid is pregnant and Gigi from shahs had her baby today!!! it is a big day for gigis!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Congrats to all Gigis!!!!" Teigen said.

Gharachedaghi's rep, Steve Honig, told People that mother and son are doing well.

"Everyone is doing great and Golnesa is beyond excited to be a mom and start this new adventure," Honig said.

Gharachedaghi announced her pregnancy in October after conceiving via in vitro fertilization and a sperm donor. She said in March that she was expecting a baby boy.

"I've always wanted to be a mom, and am thrilled I'll be raising a little man," Gharachedaghi told People at the time.

Shahs of Sunset is in its eighth season on Bravo. The series co-stars Reza Farahan, Mercedes Javid, Mike Shouhed, Destiney Rose and Nema Vand.