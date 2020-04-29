Jennifer Lopez performs the halftime show during Super Bowl LIV in Miami Gardens on February 2. File Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo

April 29 (UPI) -- NBC has announced the air dates for several of its eagerly awaited spring programs.

Film and TV schedules have been in flux as the coronavirus pandemic forced many productions to shut down or film remotely in keeping with social-distancing practices.

The Beverly Hills Dog Show -- hosted by John O'Hurley and David Frei -- is set to air May 17.

Season 2 of Dwayne Johnson's The Titan Games is slated to premiere on May 25.

Season 15 America's Got Talent -- with judges Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum, Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel as judges and Terry Crews as host -- will begin on May 26.

World of Dance will kick off its fourth season the same night. Jennifer Lopez, Derek Hough and NE-YO are the judges, and Scott Evans will be back as host.