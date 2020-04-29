Ryan Seacrest is set to host a second "Disney Family Singalong" special for ABC. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 29 (UPI) -- Ryan Seacrest is set to host a second edition of the star-studded Disney Singalong special.

"More #DisneyFamilySingalong magic is coming and just in time for Mother's Day! Join me for Volume II with even more stars singing your favorite Disney tunes. We'll see you May 10 at 7|6c on ABC!" Seacrest tweeted Wednesday.

No cast has been announced yet.

ABC said in a press release the first Singalong special -- which was also hosted by Seacrest -- was watched by about 13 million people across the United States when it aired on April 16.

The show featured remote performances and appearances by Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, Josh Groban, Christina Aguilera, Erin Andrews, Bobby Bones, Michael Bublé, Kristin Chenoweth, Auliʻi Cravalho, Luke Evans, Jordan Fisher, Josh Gad, Derek Hough, Julianne Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba, Little Big Town, Kenny Ortega, Donny Osmond, Thomas Rhett, Amber Riley and John Stamos.

Disney has been offering new programming to entertain families stuck at home during the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed more than 200,000 people worldwide, and kept most schools and businesses closed.

The company released its recent animated blockbusters Frozen 2 and Onward on Disney+, bypassing pay-per-view platforms. It also live-streamed the concert Celebrating 25 Magical Years of Disney on Broadway on April 17.