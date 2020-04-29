April 29 (UPI) -- Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day performed "I Think We're Alone Now" with his sons Joey and Jakob on The Late Late Show.

Armstrong played guitar and sang inside a home studio on Tuesday while his sons handled the drums and bass.

"I Think We're Alone Now" was first performed by Tommy James & The Shondells.

Armstrong has covered the song before plus other tracks such as "Manic Monday" by The Bangles and "War Stories" by Starjets on his No Fun Mondays YouTube series.

Armstrong also recently covered "That Thing You Do!" by the late Adam Schlesinger of Fountains of Wayne who died in April at the age of 52 from complications related to COVID-19.

The rockstar also discussed how his fellow Green Day members Mike Dirnt and Tre Cool are doing at home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Mike is basically becoming like a farmer right now. He's been growing his own vegetables, but he's also organizing his record collection. Trey has just been hanging out with his wife Sarah and their baby Mickey and trying to play drums as much as he can," Armstrong said.

Armstrong mentioned wanting to get into acting more, citing soap opera The Young and the Restless as a show he would like to appear on.

"I like to think of myself as a pretty decent B-movie actor," he said.