April 28 (UPI) -- Yungblud performed his new song, "Weird," from his rooftop on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

The singer, much like the recently released music video for "Weird," performed the song throughout his house before reaching the roof where his band was located.

"Come on hold my hand, hold it tight/ We're in a weird time of life/ Don't wreck your brain, it'll be alright/ We're in a weird time of life," Yungblud sang.

This marked the first time "Weird" has been performed on U.S. television.

Yungblud also spoke with Corden about the song and how he is self-isolating in Los Angeles with his photographer, manager and guitar player.

The musician said that he wrote "Weird" at the end of last year as he started to discover himself and wanted to release the track now as the world deals with the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I just wanted to make something that kind of unifies people and warms people's hearts and make them feel like it's gonna be alright because we're together," Yungblud said.