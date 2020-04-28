April 28 (UPI) -- WWE Champion Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins came face-to-face on Raw as they signed a contract for their title match at Money in the Bank on May 10.

McIntyre, on Monday, cut right to the chase and signed on the dotted line as he sat down with Rollins in the middle of the ring.

Rollins took his time and instead delivered a speech about how he doesn't want to be WWE Champion, but that he must win the title as McIntyre isn't a leader yet. The Monday Night Messiah said that being WWE Champion is a burden that he must bear.

McIntyre said he will be going for Rollins' throat at Money in the Bank as Rollins finally signed the contract.

The champ quickly smashed Rollins' face into the desk before he threw everything out the ring. McIntyre got ready to hit his future opponent with a Claymore but Rollins' disciple Murphy came to the rescue.

Rollins hugged Murphy to thank him for his help but McIntyre came charging back, hitting Murphy with a Claymore as Rollins escaped.

Also on Raw, Apollo Crews challenged Andrade for his United Staes Championship after Crews was able to pin Andrade earlier in the night in a Six-Man Tag Team match.

The Tag Team match featured Crews teaming up with fellow Money in the Bank participants Aleister Black and Rey Mysterio to take on Andrade, Angel Garza and Austin Theory, a trio formed by their manager Zelina Vega.

Crews, took the fight to Andrade in the United States Championship match, but he hurt his left knee while competing. The injury was severe enough that the referee called for the bell and awarded the victory to Andrade.

WWE later reported that Crews, due to the injury, will be unable to compete in the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match on May 10.

Women's Money in the Bank Ladder match participants Nia Jax, Asuka and Shayna Baszler were scheduled to face each other in a Triple Threat match but the bout never took place. Jax, Asuka and Baszler instead brawled outside the ring, throwing each other into the ringside barricade.

Jax, back inside the ring, laid out both Asuka and Baszler by using a ladder which ended the fight.

Other moments from Raw included Bobby Lashley defeating Denzel Dejournette after he asked his wife Lana not to come to ringside; Liv Morgan defeating Ruby Riott; Ricochet and Cedric Alexander defeating Ever-Rise; and former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal returning to defeat Akira Tozawa.

Mahal has been missing out of action for months due to an injury. The Modern Day Maharaja, who had shorter hair, used his superior size and strength to manhandle Tozawa and defeated him after unleashing The Khallas.