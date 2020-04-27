Drake appears at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards on May 2019. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Celine Dion appeared on Canada's "Stronger Together" television special, along with Drake and other celebrities. The special helped support Food Banks Canada. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 27 (UPI) -- Celine Dion, Drake and many other Canadian celebrities appeared on the Stronger Together, Tous Ensemble television special to celebrate frontline workers amid the COVID-19 pandemic and to support Food Banks Canada.

Shania Twain, Michael Buble, Justin Bieber with his wife Hailey Baldwin, Ryan Reynolds Bryan Adams, Alessia Cara, Barenaked Ladies, Sofia Reyes, Sarah McLachlan, Margaret Atwood, Eric McCormack, Avril Lavigne, Jason Priestley, Howie Mandel, Will Arnett with Amy Poehler, Kiefer Sutherland, the cast of Schitt's Creek and Mike Myers also made appearances.

The 90-minute special aired on CTV, CBC, Global Citytv and other TV, radio and streaming platforms on Sunday. Guests performed songs and spoke to viewers from their homes.

Buble opened the show alongside Barenaked Ladies and Reyes for a performance of "Gotta Be Patient, Enjoy the Confirmation!" Dion performed her song "Courage" and paid homage to frontline workers.

"We cannot thank you all enough," Dion said. "We salute your bravery."

Drake, who was in the hospital recently for a foot injury, closed the special and also thanked frontline workers including those he interacted with.

"Just to see the morale, the smiles, the high spirits on everyone's face that I got to encounter in the situation, despite everything going on, it's inspiring to see people leave their families every day and go to work amid the crisis, as dangerous as it is," Drake said.